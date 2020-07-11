Hellenbrand, Michael Herbert "Mike"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROSS PLAINS — Michael Herbert "Mike" Hellenbrand, age 67, of Cross Plains, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after a long illness. Mike was born on Aug. 1, 1952, in Verona, Wis., the son of Charles and Shirley (Paradise) Hellenbrand. Growing up in Cross Plains, Mike cultivated his passion for baseball, business and bovines. In his youth, spending time on his grandparents' dairy farm sparked a desire that would later become his second career. Mike loved playing baseball. With his father's coaching Mike became an accomplished pitcher. Newspapers headlined his no-hitter games played at MATC and with local Home Talent Leagues.

Mike graduated from Middleton High School and received a bachelor's degree from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. His successful career began in the banking business in Madison. Mike's hard work, expertise and high standards of excellence and integrity, qualities that were a constant in all his endeavors, quickly led to promotions and seats on community boards. His career ambitions took him to Boston, then New York City, where for the next 10 years Mike led the Mortgage Securitization Group at Bear Stearns, a major Wall Street investment bank. At his wedding in NYC where he married his wife, Linda Brown, Mike danced and sang with the band playing "New York, New York." He made it there, now he could make it anywhere.