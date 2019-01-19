MIDDLETON - Martin H. Hellenbrand, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on Jan 11, 2019, in Denver, Colo. He was born on July 10, 1964, in Madison, he was a wonderful son, loving brother, caring uncle and friend to many.
Marty was an engineer at Token Creek Mobile Television and his job gave him the opportunity to expand his adventurous spirit by traveling to all the states and several countries.
One of his favorite pastimes was getting a great bargain on everything from airline tickets to zinc.
He had many interesting ideas. Some of them had positive results, some had negative results, and some we can't talk about, but they all resulted in laughter. Marty loved the challenge to invent and implement creative solutions to help his family and friends; and as a mesmerizing storyteller, you never knew what kind of captivating story he would tell.
He is survived by his loving family, father, Walter Hellenbrand; a brother, Michael Hellenbrand; sisters, Nancy (Cor) Zethof, Pamela Roberts, Lucy (Cory) Kubly; and nieces, Taura and Athena Kubly, in addition, to his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his mother, Ruth (Ballweg) Hellenbrand; a brother, Perry Hellenbrand; and brother-in-law, Barry Roberts.
A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m., at ST. PETER'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7121 County Trunk K, Middleton/Ashton. The Rev. Chris Gernetzke will officiate. Friends may call on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Waunakee. Friends may also call at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.