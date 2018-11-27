WAUNAKEE—Marlene “Minnie” Hellenbrand, age 74, of Waunakee died on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at her home in Waunakee.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at 11 a.m., at ST JOHN’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Waunakee. Friends may call at the church on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friends may also call at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary will follow in Sunday’s Wisconsin State Journal.
