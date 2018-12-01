WAUNAKEE - Marlene M. "Minnie" Hellenbrand, age 74, died on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at her home. She was born on May 3, 1944, in Springfield Corners, the tenth child of Frank and Elizabeth (Laufenberg) Ballweg. Marlene attended Sauk City High School her freshman and sophomore years, and later transferred and graduated from Waunakee High School in 1962, where she met the love of her life and husband, Marvin.
After graduation Marlene worked for General Casualty. On Nov. 21, 1964, she married Marvin G. Hellenbrand at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Martinsville. Minnie and Marv together raised three daughters, Shelly, Cammi and Stacey. For many years, Minnie took care of her own children and also brought others into her home by providing after-school daycare. After her kids were in school, she started a career, finally retiring from Cuna Mutual.
Minnie loved life; the most important thing to her was family. She especially enjoyed cheering her husband, daughters and all the grandchildren at their sporting events over the years. Marlene also cherished entertaining her family and friends, always baking and serving more food than anyone could ever eat. Minnie was also known for bringing out her 'tappers' and dancing up a storm even in later years when it wasn't so easy. She loved summer flowers and always had an abundance of them and was always proud to show them off to her family and friends.
She always believed in helping others. Whether it was being a Faith Formation teacher, sewing for the high school band or Miss Wisconsin, member of the Waunakee scholarship committee, using her free time volunteering to babysit a family with six adopted children, working the church picnic or taking treats to others in their time of need.
She and Marv were able to enjoy many years of traveling, especially their trips to Switzerland, Ireland, Rome, London, Alaska, and Hawaii and their many cruises. However, her favorite trip was for their 45th Anniversary when they took the whole family to Disney World, including their 10 grandchildren. Minnie loved the holidays, especially Christmas. She thoroughly enjoyed decorating her home and picking out Christmas ornaments for each of her kids and grandkids. Each grandkid had their own stocking hung with a special surprise inside. The grandkids will always remember her standing on the porch waving goodbye to them after their visits.
Minnie is survived by her loving husband, Marv; children, Shelly (Mike) Minick, Cammi (Pat) Ford and Stacey Royston; grandchildren, Molly (Karson) Westedt, Brett, McKenna, and Breely Minick; Jason, Keegan, and Chevy Ford; Jacob, Emily, and Brody Royston; siblings, LaVern Ballweg, Melvin (Alice) Ballweg, Carol Jean (Don) Acker, Martin (Kathy) Ballweg, Phyllis (Milo) Breunig, Patsy Jessing, Lois Krantz and Sharon Ballweg; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roman Ripp, Darlene Ballweg, Kathy Ballweg, Herb Hellenbrand, Art (Phyllis) Hellenbrand and Sharon Ziegler; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Tony and Mayme Hellenbrand; brothers, Daniel, Roger, Wilfred and Clarence Ballweg; sisters, Lucille Ballweg and Marge Ripp; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Haag and Elaine Hellenbrand; brothers-in-law, Robert J. Ziegler and Linus Haag; nephews, Dennis and Dale Ballweg and Dave Hellenbrand; and nieces, Mary Ballweg and Tambra Sibson.
Funeral services will be held at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee, on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at 11 a.m., with Monsignor James Gunn officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., on Sunday (today), Dec. 2, 2018, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Monday. Burial will take place in the church cemetery following the service.
The family would like to give special thanks to all the family, friends and neighbors who visited, brought goodies and took her out to eat. It was the little things, the conversations, cards and calls she appreciated so much. In lieu of flowers, funds will be used by the family to make a donation to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
