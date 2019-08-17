WAUNAKEE"Donald A. Hellenbrand, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Agrace in Fitchburg. He was born in Waunakee on August 24, 1926 to John and Gertrude (Frederick) Hellenbrand. He married Evelyn C. (Statz) Hellenbrand at St. Martins Catholic Church on May 23, 1950. They lived and raised four sons and farmed together in the Martinsville area. Don loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Don loved farming, clocks, playing cards, putting together puzzles, visiting with friends and neighbors, traveling and loved his sweets.
Don was a lifelong member of St. Martins Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his four sons, William (Evelyn), Stan (Mary), Neil (Gina), Ivan (Beth); nine grandchildren, Tina, Matt, Nicki, Katie, Brent, Staci, Alex, Tyler, Adam; nine great-grandchildren but #10 is due in December; brothers, Ray (Maryann), Jack (Colleen); sisters, Doris (Don) Schneider, Darlene (Dick) Miller; three sisters-in-law, Florence Hellenbrand, Tootie Hellenbrand and Jean Statz. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; his parents; two brother’s, Jerome and James.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at St. Martins Catholic Church 5959 St. Martins Circle, Martinsville. Rev. Chris Gernezke will officiate. Visitation will be held at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy, Q, Waunakee on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held at the church on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. A Reception will follow in the School Hall.
The Family would like to thank Agrace Hospice Care for the kind care they gave Dad on his final Journey. We would also like to thank the staff that helped Dad at Milestone Senior Living Center.
