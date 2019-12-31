Hellenbrand, Beatrice “Bea” (Acker)

Her love for her family was her top priority. Bea always said she loved to work – and work she did. She partly demonstrated that by making delicious, nutritious meals and baking and canning up a storm. Her apple pies, doughnuts, and angel food cakes all from scratch and many, many others could not be beat, so her family says. They could be just a little bit prejudiced, though. Bea played as hard as she worked. Her second love was playing cards with her family and friends. She also enjoyed bowling and pitching horseshoes.