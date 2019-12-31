Hellenbrand, Beatrice “Bea” (Acker)

WAUNAKEE - On Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, Beatrice “Bea” (Acker) Hellenbrand passed away in her sleep. Bea was born in Ashton, Wis., on May 31, 1923, to Anton and Odelia (Wagner) Acker. Bea was married on Nov. 27, 1945, to Sylvester Hellenbrand.
Her love for her family was her top priority. Bea always said she loved to work – and work she did. She partly demonstrated that by making delicious, nutritious meals and baking and canning up a storm. Her apple pies, doughnuts, and angel food cakes all from scratch and many, many others could not be beat, so her family says. They could be just a little bit prejudiced, though. Bea played as hard as she worked. Her second love was playing cards with her family and friends. She also enjoyed bowling and pitching horseshoes.
Bea is survived by her four children, Eugene of Middleton, Diane (Phil) Mentesana of Denver, Colo., Gary (Patti) of Waunakee and Debra Brusveen of Middleton. She has three granddaughters, Lindsey (Joe) Gilbert, Jamie (Brian) Skiles and Kelsey (Joey) Schluter; six great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Josephine (Pederson) Yager and Clara Church; a sister-in-law, Annabelle Acker; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester, in 1985; her parents; brothers, Clarence (Valeria) Acker and Edward Acker; sisters, Verena (Theron) Miller and Margaret (Ron) Pierce; brothers-in-law, Wendell Pederson, Leo Yager and Thomas Church; nieces, Patricia Acker and Sondra Pederson; and nephew, Jonathon Pierce.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 12 noon on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Friday.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Waunakee Manor for their loving care of mom and the staff at Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
