Hellem, Bernice Irene

MADISON - Bernice Irene Hellem, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, with the Rev. Jerry Amstutz presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.