MADISON - Kenneth Helfrecht was born Feb. 19, 1925, in Madison, Wis., and died April 4 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. After Ken graduated from Madison West High School, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, defending our country during WWII. He was assigned to the 4th Fighter Group, flying 58 missions in his P51-D Mustang, and became an Ace fighter pilot. When WWII ended, he retired from the Air Corps as a First Lieutenant. He then attended UW Madison and graduated with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He began his career at Commonweath Telephone Company (GTE), where he met his wife, Anita. He retired after over 40 years of service. Ken and Anita were both active at Lutheran Church of the Living Christ, volunteering numerous hours.
Survivors include his daughter, Ruth (Rick) Wheeler; son, Paul (Paula) Helfrecht; grandchildren, April (Ryan) Ruhland, Ricky (Jenny) Wheeler, Ben Helfrecht, and Brian Helfrecht; and brother, Donald Helfrecht. Kenneth is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and sister.
Due to COVID19, there will be a private service to honor his life. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
