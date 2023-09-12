Helen R. Gray

September 8, 1929 - August 24, 2023

Helen R. Gray, age 93 of Lake Placid, FL (formerly of Endeavor) passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Sebring, FL. Helen was born in Portage on September 8, 1929 to Elmer and Elsie (Rood) Scholes. She graduated from Endeavor Academy and was valedictorian of her high school class. Helen married Arthur Gray on October 14, 1950 at the Moundville United Methodist Church. Together they were blessed with four daughters; Arthur preceded Helen in death on May 23, 1985.

Helen lived most of her life in Endeavor surrounded by her family and spent many wonderful holidays, birthdays, and family events with them. She worked as bookkeeper at Wade Implement in Endeavor for many years and retired to Sebring, FL enjoying her time there with her daughters and friends.

Helen is survived by her four daughters: Debbie Lemke, Kathleen (Joe) Brett, Dawn Gaffney and Barbara (Larry) Gilleland and two sisters: Barbara Cummings and Ramona Raught. Helen is also survived by eleven grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. A wonderful family legacy.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter, Amy Preuss and great-grandson, Ryan Holland as well as siblings: Dorothy (Bill) Murray, Marjorie (John) Gray, Mildred (Merlin) Wilcox and Lester (Janet) Scholes and brothers-in-law: Bob Cummings and Jerry Raught.

A Celebration of Helen Gray's Life will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Moundville United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the hour of service. Pastor Jim Cotter will preside and inurnment will follow the service in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Moundville United Methodist Church, W5501 County Road O, Endeavor, WI 53930.

