May 22, 1929—March 14, 2023

MADISON—Helen Jean Gentilli (Kroncke), age 93, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Helen was born on May 22, 1929, and was lovingly adopted by her parents Art and Doris Kroncke of Sun Prairie. The family home was situated on the property which is now the old Sun Prairie High School, and the street was named Kroncke Dr. in honor of her grandfather.

Helen loved figure skating in her youth, playing the saxophone and was a cheerleader for the Sun Prairie Cardinals. She frequented Madison with her friends during this time and met the love of her life, Jack, hanging out on State St. She recalled with great fondness how handsome he was, and he said he knew he would marry her the first time he saw her. Their love story was something very special. Dad never stopped reveling about our mothers’ beauty and wrote beautiful letters and poems to her, up to his passing at 90.

She worked as a dental assistant in downtown Madison early in her career, and then for the State of Wisconsin Department of Vocational, Adult and Technical Education.

Mom was a woman of many passions. Rarely would she miss watching sports—always attending our games and school plays and following the Brewers, Packers, and UW football. She was a Cub Scout den mother, and supported us in tennis, golf, swimming lessons. She loved music and was able to pick out a tune on the piano by ear. The Big Band sound of the forties and Frank Sinatra were a few of her favorites. Her garden was filled with color—purple iris, hydrangea and lilies of the valley. Later in life mom delved into painting, creating beautiful scenes of wildflowers on canvas and glass vases. We will cherish them forever. Winters spent in Clearwater Beach, FL, gave mom and dad great joy.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Jack; parents, Art and Doris Kroncke; and daughter-in-law, Beth. She is survived by her three children: Tom, Chris and Barbara (Bill Kokott); three granddaughters: Kara, Lindsay and Jaimie; and great-granddaughter, Payton; and her cat, Callie, who gave her great comfort and unconditional love.

A service will be held at Midvale Lutheran Church, Midvale Blvd., on Monday, March 20, 2023, with visitation from 10:30—until the time of the service at 12:00 noon. A luncheon will follow. A private burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, our family would be grateful to receive any photos of our mom we have not seen. If possible, email a copy to barb.gentilli@gmail.com.

