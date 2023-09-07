Helen Elizabeth (Klaetsch) Abbs

June 25, 1939 - Aug. 29, 2023

Helen Elizabeth (Klaetsch) Abbs passed away suddenly on August 29, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI.

Helen was the oldest daughter of William and Ada Klaetsch, born on June 25, 1939.

Helen married John Abbs on July 17, 1965. Together they raised six children: Victoria, Victor, June, Robert, Randall, Debra. They were later blessed with nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Helen worked at Flambeau Plastics, Farm and Fleet, and most recently, until her retirement, Lands' End. Helen enjoyed spending her free time with her family. She was very involved in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also blessed to meet her great-great-grandchild. Helen also took time to care for her elderly or ailing family members. Helen also enjoyed yardwork, bird watching, and baking cookies with her grandchildren.

Helen leaves behind her husband of 58 years, John Abbs; children, Victor (Leonice) Abbs, Randall Abbs (Kimberly Anderson), and Debra Abbs; son-in-law, John Gerike; grandchildren: Joshua (Heidi) Gerike, Aaron Gerike, Leonard (Nicholette) Abbs, Tara Butler, Ryan Ramsey (Hillary Youngs), Jenna (Jamie) Smith, Calli (Craig) Riffey, and Shane (Dani) Abbs. Helen is also survived by her brothers, Robert Klaetsch and Ervin Klaetsch; sisters: Shirley Mason, Arlene Klaetsch, Margaret Pickett, Elenor Markley, Mary Lou McKittrick, and Connie James; as well her great-grandchildren, a great-great grandson, and many nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Victoria Gerike and June Abbs; son, Robert Abbs; brothers, William Klaetsch Jr., Fredrick Klaetsch, and Jerry Willey; granddaughter, Emily Gerike; and great-granddaughter, Margueritte Mae Butler.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear."