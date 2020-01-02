Heivilin, Kathleen Mary

MADISON - Kathleen Mary Heivilin, age 83, passed away Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020. She was born in Madison, Wis. on April 24, 1936 to John and Elizabeth Cavanough.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, John; 4 children; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother; and many other family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of mass. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

