Heitz-Johnson, Jean G.

MADISON - Jean G. Heitz-Johnson, 72, of Madison, Wis. passed away on June 3, 2020 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis. after living bravely with breast cancer.
Jean Heitz will be remembered for her patience, her strength, and her generosity, as well as for the passion she brought to her role at the UW-Madison Biology Department, where she was a Distinguished Faculty Associate since 1978. Jean organized the department's award-winning Peer Learning Association, and presented at a number of national conferences, including the Society for the Study of Evolution Conferences in 1999 and 2000, the AAAS Transforming Undergraduate Education in Biology Conference in 2009 and ABLE (Association for Biology Laboratory Education) 2009-2020.
Jean was also the lead author of the Practicing Biology student workbooks that accompanies Campbell et al.'s Biology (2008-2020) and S. Freeman's Biological Science. Together with Jan Cheetham, E. Michelle Capes and R. Jeanne, she wrote “Interactive Evolution Modules Promote Conceptual Change.” Most recently, she had been a member of the Assessment team working with Morris' text, How Life Works.
She is survived by her daughter Meghan Allynn Johnson (Assaf Nuriel), her son Nicholas Alexander Johnson (Morgan Johnson), and her brothers Jon Heitz (Kathi Wilms) and Jac Heitz (Ruth Heitz). She is preceded in death by her parents Gilbert and Virginia Heitz, and her brother Jay Heitz.
Upon her wishes, Jean's ashes will be spread alongside the family's beloved dog, Finnegan (1986-2004). A private, intimate gathering of family and friends will be held to celebrate her life and legacy. In honor of Jean's caring nature and her memory, donations can be made to the Dane County Humane Society - giveshelter.org/how-to-help/donate. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
