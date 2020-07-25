Heisig, Betty Lou

MONONA - Betty Lou Heisig, age 92, of Monona, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A funeral service will be held at MADISON EAST SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH, 910 Femrite Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, with Pastor Titus Naftanaila and Pastor Loren Nelson III presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Friends and family who wish to view the visitation and service via LIVE STREAM may visit Betty's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.