Heiser, Florence

PLAIN - Florence Heiser, 80 years old, formerly of Plain, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain, Wis. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. Fr. John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.