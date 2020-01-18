Heiser, Florence

You have free articles remaining.
PLAIN - Florence Heiser, 80 years old, formerly of Plain, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain, Wis. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. Fr. John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Service information
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
1240 Nachreiner Avenue
Plain, WI 53577
Jan 24
Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
11:00AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
1240 Nachreiner Avenue
Plain, WI 53577
