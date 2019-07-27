KENNAN—Kennan resident Evelyn Helen Heise died at St. Mary’s Care Center on July 26, 2019, at the age of 92.
She was born May 20 1927, in Kennan to Steffen Carl Tegen and Helen Caroline (Arndt) Tegen. She graduated from Phillips High School in 1945. She moved and worked in Rhinelander area until her marriage to Frantz R. Heise on June 1, 1946, at Kennan.
The couple moved to Rhinelander where Mr. Heise was employed by the Rhinelander Police Department. Upon Mr. Heise’s retirement in 1983, they moved by to Kennan.
Evelyn was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Kennan. She was very active in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and served on a number of committees. She enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, and fancy work.
She is survived by four daughters, Janet Bagley of Neenah, Shirley (Jack) Duschak of Madison, Barbara Waldschmidt of Cross Plains, and Merry Thompson of Tulsa, Okla.; and four sons, Jim (Carol) of Cottage Grove, Gary (Lynn) of Hudson, Bruce (Mary) of Middleton, and Richard of Madison. There are numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frantz on Nov. 27, 2002; sons-in-law, Donald Bagley, James Waldschmidt, and Mike Thompson; by one grandson; and by three siblings, Walter (Elizabeth) Tegen, Bertha (George) Sheffer and Dorothy Tegen.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH in Kennan with Pastor Gary Lodholz officiating. Interment will be in the Kennan Cemetery in Kennan, Wis.
The Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.