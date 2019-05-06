LAKE MILLS - Robert Heinz, 82, of Lake Mills, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at his home. He had been employed by the Madison Water Department for 38 years as a locater.
Survivors include his companion, Judy Campbell of Lake Mills; sister, Rosemary Ellestad of Whitewater; and his extended family.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the ROCK LAKE BAPTIST CHURCH in Lake Mills. Burial will be in the Rock Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. on Thursday until the time of service. If desired, memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Association, the church, or Jefferson County Humane Society.