LOGANVILLE - Lottie H. Heinz, age 89, formerly of Loganville, died on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Oakwood Health and Rehab in Madison. She was born on Aug. 26, 1929, in Dammer-Oschek, Germany, the daughter of Carl and Anna (Hoffmann) Bruckert. Lottie immigrated to the United States with her parents when she was 2 years old. On Aug. 26, 1961, she was married to Raymond H. Heinz. She and Ray farmed in the Town of Westfield for over 45 years. Lottie was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Loganville and a member of the Sauk County Farmers Union. She was also a 4-H leader for 10 years. She enjoyed canning, baking her pies and anything to do with nature.
Survivors include her four children, Randy (Ann) Leake of Loganville, Steven Leake of Sun Prairie, Diane (Todd) Baker of Sun Prairie and Rodney (Lisa) Heinz of Waunakee; six grandchildren; three great-grandsons; her sister, Adele Schara of DeForest; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, on Jan. 10, 1999; her parents; and her brother, Walter Bruckert.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Loganville, with Pastor Donald Glanzer officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg, and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter's Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.