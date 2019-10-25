MADISON - Mark Weir Heininger, age 63, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at his home. He was born on Aug. 25, 1956, in Beloit, Wis., the son of Edward K. Heininger and Mary Belle Weir Heininger. He married Jennifer Seydel on Nov. 23, 1989, in Quincy, Ill. Mark started his career as a high school chemistry teacher and football coach at Columbus High School in Waterloo, Iowa. He earned his Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan., and spent the early part of his career as an analytical environmental chemist with Monsanto and Solutia in Springfield, Mass. Upon his return to the Midwest, Mark was the Director of Research for Lloyd, Inc. in Shenandoah, Iowa. He retired from Virent in Madison in 2016.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Seydel; his mother, Mary B. Heininger (nee Weir); his sisters, Margot (Bob) Olsen and Marsha (Carl) Ramey; his brother, Jim (LeeAnn) Heininger; nineteen nieces and nephews; and eight great-grandnieces and grandnephew. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward K. Heininger.
There will be a bonfire to celebrate Mark’s life at Jenny and Mark’s home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. On Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, there will be another party at the CELEBRATION BARN in Iowa City, Iowa, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Friends and family are invited to both.
No flowers please. Memorials in memory of Mark should go to your local animal shelter to support four legged friends that were so dear to Mark, the National Parks Service that were always at the center of his travels, or the Green Schools National Network where he was the volunteer Business Manager and Assistant to the Executive Director.
