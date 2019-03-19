FITCHBURG - William J. Heine, age 89, of Fitchburg, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Nov. 25, 1929, in New York, N.Y., the son of Charles and Elsie (Exner) Heine. William was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. and graduated from Fort Hamilton High School and the University of Maine with a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering. He served in the U.S. Navy as a commissioned lieutenant, stationed in California during the Korean Conflict. William married Sandra Trevorrow in February of 1980.
They were members of First United Methodist Church and active with the food pantry. William worked on the East Coast in the Delaware Valley starting his career in the paper industry. He later came to Green Bay to work for American Can, retiring in the late 90's. William enjoyed travelling and was an avid photographer.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Heine; son, John (Donna) Heine; daughter, Jill McEntire; stepdaughter, Alicia Kubuerski; and nieces, Barbara, Carla, Leslie, and Susan. William was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Dorothy Merrow.
A Graveside Service will be held at GRACELAND CEMETERY, in Mineral Point, at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association or First United Methodist Church Food Pantry. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.