FULTON—Skip Heine, age 82, passed away June 5, 2019, at his home in Fulton, Texas. He was the son of Ernie and Lea Heine. After serving in the Navy, he began a 40-year career as a professional photographer. Skip worked for the Capitol Times and many other newspapers across the country and was nominated for two Pulitzer awards. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill. Skip was survived by a brother, Tom Heine (Merrilee Pickett), and daughters Elizabeth Heine, Katrina Unruh and Michelle Martel. He will be interred in the Golden Gate National Cemetery with his father, Ernie.

