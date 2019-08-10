FULTON—Skip Heine, age 82, passed away June 5, 2019, at his home in Fulton, Texas. He was the son of Ernie and Lea Heine. After serving in the Navy, he began a 40-year career as a professional photographer. Skip worked for the Capitol Times and many other newspapers across the country and was nominated for two Pulitzer awards. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill. Skip was survived by a brother, Tom Heine (Merrilee Pickett), and daughters Elizabeth Heine, Katrina Unruh and Michelle Martel. He will be interred in the Golden Gate National Cemetery with his father, Ernie.
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Ken Hur, the effervescent, wavy-haired lawyer who introduced legal advertising to Madison airwaves and enjoyed poking the vested tummy of his staid barrister brethren, died Dec. 30 at the state Veterans Home in King.