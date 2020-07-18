Heine, Anne McCool

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON/FREEPORT, Ill. — Anne McCool Heine, age 73, of Madison, passed away after a courageous battle with COVID-19 on her birthday, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born in Freeport, Ill., and resided in Freeport most of her life, until she moved to Madison in 2010 to be closer to family.

Anne was preceded in death by her loving parents, Bob and Marilyn McCool. She is survived by her children, Meg (Chris) Prestigiacomo, Tim Heine and Kate (George) Dale; and her three beloved grandchildren, Max and Sam Prestigiacomo and Harper Dale; her three siblings, Rob (Sharon) McCool, Beth (Bob) Branaugh and Sally (Chuck) Luecke; seven nieces and nephews; and six great-nieces and nephews.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Parish in Madison, with burial following at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Friends and family who wish to view the Mass via LIVE STREAM may visit Anne's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020. Due to COVID-19, the family will host a public drive through visitation where visitors can greet the family from their cars at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road. Fitchburg, from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral & Cremation Care 2950 Chapel Valley Road (608) 442-5002

To plant a tree in memory of Anne Heine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.