WATERLOO - Daniel C. "Dan" Hein age 62, died on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his home. He was born on Aug. 2, 1956, in Columbus to Robert and Ardis (Kegler) Hein. Dan was married to Sharon Schmitt on Aug. 11, 1979, at St. Mary's Church in Marshall; they had two daughters.
Dan enjoyed the outdoors, country living and the farming lifestyle. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon of Waterloo; daughters, Amy (Shawn) Campbell of Cottage Grove and Tori (Tim) Coulson of Marshall; grandchildren, Braydon, Ashlyn, Oliver and Leo; three sisters, Janice Grunewald of Madison, Joy (David) Fossum of Black River Falls and Julie (Ed) Tredinnick of Onalaska; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother, Steven.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Waterloo. The Rev. Jim Adomeit will officiate. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Waterloo.
Memorials may be made to the National Wildlife Federation in Dan's memory.