Heiman, Gilbert O.

SUN PRAIRIE—Gilbert O. Heiman, 91, of Sun Prairie, passed away on April 2, 2020, at the Prairie Garden Assisted Living Center in Sun Prairie, Wis. Gilbert was born on Oct. 21, 1928, the son of Otto and Ella (Gerstner) Heiman.

Gilbert’s love of farming had him farming in the Town of Medina for many years. After retiring from farming, Gilbert worked for Van Holten’s in Waterloo, Wis.

Survivors include nieces and nephews, Richard (Debbie) Heiman of Sun Prairie, Betty Heiman of Sun Prairie, Joyce Dorn of Waterloo, Dan (Ting) Heiman of Madison and Albert (Lois) Heiman of Columbus. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends. Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Kenneth in infancy and brother, Donald Heiman. A private family burial was held in the Medina Cemetery, Marshall, Wis.; Pastor Paul Scharrer officiated. The family would like to thank Pastor Scharrer for his many visits.