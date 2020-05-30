Heim, Bernadette Marion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON/CROSS PLAINS - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Bernadette Marion Heim, who passed away at Agrace HospiceCare on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020. Born to Anthony and Angeline (Atkielski) Poker on July 14, 1921, she was raised with her younger sisters in Whitefish Bay, Wis., and graduated from St. John's Cathedral High School. Shortly after the end of World War II she met John "Jack" Heim, the man she would spend the rest of her life with. They were engaged within a month and married on Dec. 27, 1947. Thus began a wonderful partnership that was to last 72 years. After their children were born the family moved to Elm Grove, where they resided for the next two decades.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Bernadette experienced a significant setback at the age of 26, when she was diagnosed with a severe hearing loss. However, she would not allow her disability to define her. She carried on with grace and dignity and went on to have a successful career with the Federal Government that spanned three decades. After her retirement as Office Manager of the Milwaukee office of the NLRB - National Labor Relations Board, she and Jack moved to Arizona, where they were able to spend many happy years together. When the time came to move closer to family, they decided to settle near their daughter in Cross Plains. For the past two years they have resided at Brookdale Madison West.