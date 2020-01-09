Hegge, Alyce R.

MADISON—Alyce Rose Hegge, age 81, of Madison, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. She was born on Nov. 15, 1938, in Norwalk, Wis., the daughter of Fred and Stella (Cunitz) Goetz. Alyce was a graduate of Tomah High School. Alyce was married for 57 years to the love of her life, Richard, who passed away in August.

Alyce worked as an Administrative Assistant for UW-Madison until she retired. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Alyce loved being with family and friends, spending time with her sisters and brother going to plays, spending time with her children and grandkids, and she also loved being an aunt to her nieces and nephews. Alyce had a passion for reading, enjoyed Hallmark movies, spent lots of time at the library, loved word searches and enjoyed crocheting towels and tissue box covers. She spent a lot of time outside and enjoyed yardwork. Alyce loved decorating for Christmas, which was one of her favorite holidays!