Hegge, Alyce R.

MADISON—Alyce Rose Hegge, age 81, of Madison, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. She was born on Nov. 15, 1938, in Norwalk, Wis., the daughter of Fred and Stella (Cunitz) Goetz. Alyce was a graduate of Tomah High School. Alyce was married for 57 years to the love of her life, Richard, who passed away in August.
Alyce worked as an Administrative Assistant for UW-Madison until she retired. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Alyce loved being with family and friends, spending time with her sisters and brother going to plays, spending time with her children and grandkids, and she also loved being an aunt to her nieces and nephews. Alyce had a passion for reading, enjoyed Hallmark movies, spent lots of time at the library, loved word searches and enjoyed crocheting towels and tissue box covers. She spent a lot of time outside and enjoyed yardwork. Alyce loved decorating for Christmas, which was one of her favorite holidays!
Alyce is survived by her daughter, Karen (Mike) Barry; two sons, Eric Thomas (Jennifer) Hegge and Bob Hegge; four grandsons, Jake Kissane, Tanner Hegge, Kevin Barry, and Nolan Hegge; four granddaughters, Renee Hegge, Kelly Barry, Katey Hegge and Leyna Hegge; four sisters, Betty (Joe) Hedrick, Mary Ellen Stees, Helen Mae Bailey, and Darlene (Dale) Wagner; brother, Larry (Jane) Goetz; brother-in-law, John (Marlys) Hegge; and grand-dogs, Riley and Friday. Alyce was preceded in death by her father, Fred Edwards Goetz; mother, Stella Apollonia Goetz; and brother-in-law, Jerry Stees.
Services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Special thanks to the compassionate care takers at Oak Park Place and Agrace HospiceCare. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
