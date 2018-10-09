Try 1 month for 99¢

BELLEVILLE—Nicholas Darrow Hefty, age 38, of Belleville, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Funeral services will be held at ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, with Father Mick Moon presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON-CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

