YADKINVILLE, N.C. / VERONA / MOUNT HOREB—Francis V. “Fran” Hefty, age 83, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in North Carolina, after battling leukemia. Fran was born on Feb. 14, 1935, to Herman and Loretta (Haag) Hefty.

He is survived by his wife, Barb; sons, Paul (Jeanette) and Phillip (Krista); and daughter, Pamela; stepsons. Robb, Dave, Jeff and Tim Gilchrist; siblings, Wilbert (Charlotte), Angie (Kendall) Kiley, Marilyn Karn, Lawrence (Pat), Rita Sailing, Dianne (Joe) Donlin and Ken; and brother-in-law, Andy Buechner. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Adella Buechner; brothers-in-law, Dick Karn and Warren Sailing; stepson, Jerry Gilchrist; and grandson, Brandon Hefty.

A memorial service will be held in February 2019.

