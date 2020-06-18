Heeringa-Owen, Eleanor Faye

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEFOREST - Eleanor Faye Heeringa-Owen passed away near DeForest, Wis. on June 12, 2020.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

She was born on April 11, 1961 to Norman and Caroline Heeringa (Hoffman) in Waupun, Wis. Eleanor graduated from Cambria High School in 1979 and later graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1984 with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work. She served communities in Dane and Columbia County for 35 years as a social worker in child protective services, long-term elderly care, and juvenile justice before retiring in June of 2019. She was influential in creating positive outcomes for families across her 35-year career.

Eleanor married Carl Owen on August 31, 1985 in Friesland, Wis. They spent the past 35 years biking, hiking, skiing, cooking, smiling together, and raising their three boys. She is survived by Carl, her sons Abraham, Benjamin (Brittney Owen), Christopher, Maizen (granddaughter) and their beloved cat Henry. She is also survived by her siblings Tom, Nancy, Susan, and Krista. Eleanor was an aunt to 30 nieces and nephews.

Caroline Heeringa and Norman Heeringa preceded Eleanor in death.