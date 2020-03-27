Heck, Wilbur "Ted" W.

You have free articles remaining.
WINDSOR - Wilbur "Ted" W. Heck, age 83, of Windsor, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Madison, Wis. Private family graveside services will be held at Cedarville Cemetery in Cedarville, Ill. Pastor Paul Bawden will officiate the services. A memorial has been established in his memory for the VA Hospital CLC Hospice.
