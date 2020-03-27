Hecht, Jeanne Fogel

MADISON - Jeanne Fogel Hecht died on March 24, 2002 at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leon, Jr. and her grandson William Simmons. Jeanne is survived by her two children, Elizabeth and Leon III. She had two sisters, Helen Soiref and Florence Braun. Her parents died when Jeanne was four, so Jeanne and her sister Helen were raised in foster care in Omaha Nebraska. Jeanne moved to New Orleans at 17 to live with Florence and got a job as a legal secretary, then later travelled to New York City doing the same. After the war, she met Leon in New Orleans and married in 1950, then moved to Reserve, La. They settled in Stamford Connecticut for the next 60 years before moving to Madison, Wis. in 2010.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeanne’s passion was art. She studied watercolors, oils and sculpture and painted throughout her life. She and Leon were part founders of the Jewish reform Temple in Stamford, Conn., and as child of Russian immigrants felt strongly about her Jewish identity. She was also passionate about civil rights and played an active role in passing the first fair housing legislation in Connecticut in the 1960’s. Jeanne felt strongly about human rights and it was a frequent topic of conversation. Well into her 90’s, Liz and Jeanne joined other women in the streets of Madison for the National Women’s Day March.

Jeanne and Leon loved to travel, and as a young family with their children ventured to Mexico, Morocco, Turkey and Israel. After Leon’s retirement, they spent the winter months visiting East Asia. They fell in love with Thailand where they began a Thai silk import business. Jeanne felt at home immersed in Thai art and culture, and of course, Thai cooking.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeanne Hecht as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.