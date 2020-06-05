Hechimovich, John J.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

THERESA - John J. Hechimovich, 89, of the Tn. of Theresa, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Hope Health and Rehab in Lomira.

A family gathering will be held on Wednesday, June 10th from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville with a family memorial service beginning at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. Inurnment will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in Mayville with graveside military honors conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.

John was born the son of Robert and Rose (Persha) Hechimovich on August 15, 1930 in the Tn. of Hubbard. He was a veteran of the US Army serving in Korea and then farmed in the Tn. of Theresa. John was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville. He liked to go hunting and loved farming on his family's farm.

John is survived by his brothers and sisters; Dan “Boone” Hechimovich, Mike Hechimovich, Frances (Eugene) Laufenberg, Nick Hechimovich, Mary (Wayne) Siegfried, Tom (Harriet) Hechimovich, Aggie (Salty) Walter and his sister-in-law; Diane Hechimovich. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers; Walter, George, Frank and Robert.

