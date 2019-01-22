TWO HARBORS, Minn. - Frank Hebl, 79, formerly of Menomonie and Madison, Wis., died Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Barross Cottages in Two Harbors, Minn., after a short battle with dementia.
Frank was born on Jan. 29, 1939, to Francis and Janet (Miller) Hebl in Madison, where he grew up, graduating from Edgewood High School. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1962 and 1963. Frank earned his B.A. from U.W.-Whitewater and master’s degree from Penn State University. He went on to teach mathematics at UW-Stout until his retirement in 1996. Frank enjoyed antique cars, sports, bargains, singing, dancing and time spent with family.
Some lessons learned from Papa Frank:
-Laughter is the shortest distance between two people
- You can find fun in every situation
-Time spent with loved ones is time well spent
-Beer tastes better with olives and ice in it
-Dance and sing every chance you get
-Working hard works
-It’s absolutely okay to stick out
-Drive miles out of the way to save a penny per gallon of gas but if someone needs $100, give it to them
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 39 years, Sharon; and brothers, Jeffrey and Pat Hebl. Frank is survived by his children, Dan (Lisa) Hebl and Holli Hebl (Peter Levonian); grandchildren, Eli and Carina Hebl; siblings, Bill (Darlene), Judy, Bob (Judy), Jim (Gladdie), Tom (Patty), Fred (Toni), John (Janel), Gary (Lynn), Mary (Chuck), Paul, Joe, Jayne (Josh), Lynn (Jamie), and Jackie (Mike); numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, Pat Beglinger; partner in all things mechanical, Benjamin Fox; and many other friends.
Visitation will be from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. Mass on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at SACRED HEARTS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 221 Columbus St. Sun Prairie, Wis. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.