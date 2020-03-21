Hebgen, Mary J. (Mrs. Ronald)

HIGHLAND - Mary J. (Mrs. Ronald) Hebgen, age 90, of Highland, died peacefully on March 18, 2020.pland Hills Health in Dodgeville.

Mary is survived by seven children, Daniel (Sybil) Hebgen, Michael Hebgen, Brian Hebgen, Patrick (Diane) Hebgen, Todd (Lynn) Hebgen, Sandra (Chris) Hugill, and Lisa Hebgen, a daughter-in-law, Sandi Hebgen; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church, in Highland, with burial in St. Philip Cemetery. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

