MADISON - Diana L. Hebenstreit, age 59, of Madison, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at home with her family. She was born in Madison on March 14, 1960, the daughter of Alice and Maurice Cormier.
Diana was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on Feb. 6, 2019. She was determined to fight this cancer with all her might. Diana was not a quitter. It was not her style. Unfortunately, this type of cancer was one she could not beat. In the five and a half weeks she lived after finding out she was sick, she spent every second she could with her daughters who she cherished.
She was the mom everyone wanted, and we were lucky enough to call her our mom. In her final weeks that is what brought her the most joy, her daughters, her mother, her grandkids, other family, and close friends. Everyone's kind words, prayers and thoughts were what she needed to carry her through each day. Those who truly knew Diana knew that she only saw the good in a person. Her sense of humor and smile made her a one of a kind.
The family would like to say thank you for the generous donations and loving her as much as we did. Diana prided herself in being a mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and bartender.
She is survived by her mother, Alice Cormier, the person who loved her the most unconditionally; daughters, Sarah, Katie (Ross), and Magdalene; grandchildren, Dawson, Hali, Karsen, and Mila; former husband, Thomas; sister-in-law, Kay; niece, Marnie; nephew, Andy; brother, Ed (Char); and niece, Hannah. She is preceded in death by her father, Maurice Cormier.
A Celebration of Diana's Life is planned for March 30, 2019, from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at the EAST SIDE CLUB OF MADISON, 3735 Monona Drive, Madison.