Hebel, Margaret J.

POYNETTE - Margaret J. Hebel, age 87, of Poynette, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Divine Savior Healthcare Hospital in Portage.

Due to the current health restrictions, a private funeral service will be held, with Chaplain Dan Pulsfus officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

Survivors include her two sons, Larry (Cheryl) Hebel, Poynette and Steven (Diane) Hebel, Arlington; two grandchildren, Trent (Samantha) and Taylor Hebel; her great-grandson, Clayton; and her remaining sibling, Shirley Stoltenberg, Poynette.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Poynette Food Pantry.

The family would like to thank the staff at Divine Savior Healthcare Hospital and Tivoli for their wonderful and loving care.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Homes 430 W. Wisconsin St. Portage, Wis. 53901 608-742-2126 Fax: 608-742-2127 http://www.pmmfh.com

