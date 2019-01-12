COTTAGE GROVE—Maryjane Heather (nee Harlfinger) of Cottage Grove, passed away Jan. 8, 2019, at the age of 83, at Marquardt Village in Watertown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Dorothy Harlfinger; and son, Michael Heather. She is survived by her children, David (Barb Ecklond), Vickie (William Hughes), Scott (Monica); grandchildren, Renee Heather, Aberdeen Leary, Elle Leary, Kyrston Bell, Michael Heather, Avrial Heather and Everett Heather; brothers, Tom Harlfinger and Charles (Peggy) Harlfinger; nieces and nephews, Linda (Mike) Conforti, Steven (Sabrina) Harlfinger, Tim (Wendy) Harlfinger, Kevin Harlfinger and Karen Harlfinger.
Special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare and Marquardt Village Skilled Care and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Memorial visitation is Saturday, April 27, 2019, at ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME, 4309 S. 20th St., Milwaukee, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.