Heath, Randy Allen

OREGON — Randy Allen Heath, age 63, of Oregon, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Heath; daughter, Ali Heath; son, Adam Heath; and many other family and friends. In keeping with Randy's wishes, no public service will be held. Memorials may be made in Randy's name to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy 51
(608) 873-4590
