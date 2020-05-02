Heaney, Dennis John

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

FOND DU LAC - Dennis John Heaney, 71, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 27. Dennis was born in Fond du Lac, Wis. on Oct. 21, 1948, to John and Anna (Garvey) Heaney. Dennis met the love of his life, Debra Ann Hilton. Dennis and Debra said their vows in marriage on Feb. 27, 1971 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Madison, Wis.

Dennis is survived by his wife lovely wife, Debra of 49 years; his five children, Kathleen Heaney, Colleen (John) Steinbruecker, Patrick (Tracy) Heaney, Maureen Heaney, and Michael (Melissa) Heaney; seven grandsons, Dennis/Carson Stevenson, Logan Steinbruecker, Patrick/Liam Heaney and Drake/Caden Heaney. Dennis is also survived by his five siblings, Patrick (Barbara) Heaney of Dallas, Texas, Mary (Patrick) McCullough of Fond du Lac, Kevin (Brenda) Heaney of Wautoma, Sheila Semenas of Oshkosh and Sean (Lori) Heaney of Windermere, Fla.; his in-laws; Linda (Phil) Schumacher of Madison, and Robert (Jodi) Hilton of Sheboygan Falls and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lil; in laws, Robert and Ann Hilton; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.