Heaney, Barbara Page

Barbara was born on August 10, 1929, the only child of Louis N. Page and Jesse (Hadfield) Page in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her father ran a grocery store, worked for the Union Pacific railroad and was a celebrated chess master for 37 years. Her mother was a suffragette, a school teacher and an uncommonly outspoken among Salt Lake women. Although Barbara and the Page family faced struggles with the Great Depression in the 1930s, strong family ties and resourcefulness of handcart pioneer forbears helped them persevere and thrive during those trying times.

Although stricken with polio during her childhood, Barbara excelled scholastically. She was the valedictorian of her Salt Lake City West High School graduating class in 1947. While in high school, Barbara cultivated skills in debate, journalism, and speech receiving awards in numerous scholastic competitions. She went on to earn her undergraduate degree in Political Science from the University of Utah with high honors. She subsequently enrolled in the University of Utah Law School where she graduated first in her class in 1954. She was the 35th woman to graduate from that law school. Barbara then relocated to Madison, Wis. where she earned her doctorate in Law and met her future husband Donald Lee Heaney, then a law student. Donald was also a gifted and enthusiastic student of law, graduating second in his law school class and later earning his own law doctorate.