MADISON—Frances Healy, age 83, passed away Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. at St. Mary’s Hospital after a brief illness. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Elizabeth Johnson, Anne Johnson, Kathleen (Pat) Klinkner, Karen (Rob) Gleason, and Brennan (Trudi) Johnson; grandchildren, Alison Tyler (Derek Sklenar), Trevor Klinkner, Brett Klinkner, Timothy Johnson, Sydney Johnson, and Anton Gleason; and great-grandson. Theodore Sklenar.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

