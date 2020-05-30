Healy, Edna Kathryn (Schroeder)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - Edna Kathryn (Schroeder) Healy, age 95, went home to be with her Lord and Friend on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born April 30, 1924, to August and Elsie (Koepcke) Schroeder, on a farm near Verona, Wis., and six months later her family moved to Middleton. Edna graduated from Middleton High School in 1941.

In 1944, Edna married Harry Burdette Healy from River Falls, Wis. She worked for 25 years at the Middleton Piggly Wiggly (later Eagle) where she was head cashier.

Edna and Harry were blessed with two children, Annelle Eickhoff (Ben) and Michael (Billie); six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Edna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry; sister, Ardys; brother, Warren; brothers-in-law, Fred Wirth (Ardys) and David Healy (Ann); and niece, Ellen Healy.

Funeral arrangements are pending. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care 7435 University Ave. (608) 831-6761

To plant a tree in memory of Edna Healy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.