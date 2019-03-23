MADISON—Kasey Marie (Denman) Head, a joyous spirit, left her loving family and the world unexpectedly on Friday, March 22, 2019, after a brief illness. Her husband, Josh Head, and young one, Cody, were with her, as were her mother, Kathy Madison, her sister, Jaime Denman, and many friends and family. Kasey was born March 17, 1978, and she proudly embraced her Irish heritage (if there was any).
After many years together, Kasey and Josh married Sept. 21, 2014. Dakota “Cody” Tishman, Josh’s nephew, joined their home in 2011 at age 2. Kasey and Cody had a very special bond and the three of them became an amazing family. They enjoyed trips, goofing around and sharing their skills, talents and love with friends and family. Any given weekend you could find one or all of them helping out somebody.
Kasey was a woman of many talents, and among her professional and creative outlets was floral arranging. After several years working for others as a florist, she recently became owner of English Garden Floral in Verona. She also made a delightful cappuccino at Victor Allen’s, in her younger years, and a mean Bloody Mary at the Rustic Tavern.
Everywhere Kasey went, her circle of friends grew. She had a gift of connecting with people and was loved by all her family, friends, coworkers, customers, odd ducks and just plain nice people. Whether people first got to know Kasey as a sweet little girl or a sassy teenager or the kind and generous woman she was as an adult, Kasey held a special place in the lives of all who knew her.
In addition to Josh and Cody, Kasey is survived by her mother, Kathleen Madison, and sister, Jaime Denman, both of Madison. Also surviving Kasey are her half-sister, Judi Dziwak, North Riverside; stepmother, Niki Graham, Madison; mother-in-law, Carol Tishman, Madison; brother-in-law, Nate Head, Madison; and many, aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. Her father, Gregory Denman, passed away in 2001.
My mind still talks to you and my heart still looks for you. But my soul knows you are at peace.
Kasey’s visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be followed by a gathering at Babe’s Grill & Bar, 5614 Schroeder Road, Madison.
The family wants to extend special thanks to the staff of UW Hospital’s Trauma Life Care (TLC) unit, Emergency Department, and to the prompt and compassionate Madison paramedics.
A memorial fund has been set up for the family at UW Credit Union, Middleton Hills branch, 6750 Century Ave. Memorial gifts may also be directed to the IFOPA, a cause that was dear to Kasey’s heart.
