BAGLEY—Robert G. Hazen, 92 of Bagley, Wis. died Thurs., August 1, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Mon., August 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Patch Grove, Wis., Rev. John Meinholz officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Seeley-Onstine American Legion Post and the State of Wisconsin, Dept. of Veterans Affairs. Friends may call on Sun., August 4, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Garrity Funeral Home, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., and at the church on Mon., from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.