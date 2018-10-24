LEEDS Township—Alice I. Hazard, age 94, passed away unexpectedly at the Columbus Community Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at the FAMILY LIFE CENTER, RIO ASSEMBLY OF GOD, N3974 Williams Road, two miles east of Rio on Hwy 16, with Rev. Shaun Hardie officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at Leeds Center Cemetery on Monday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.