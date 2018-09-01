MADISON—Ivan Haynes, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was the son of Emma and Lester Haynes. Ivan graduated from the UW-Madison, and spent most of his career at Nelson Industries in Stoughton, where he rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board of Directors.
He was a member of many organizations: University of Wisconsin Foundation, Bascom Hill Society, Wis. Legacy Society, Philanthropic Society of UW School of Medicine and Public Health/Wis. Medical Alumni Association, Middleton Society, Madison East Monona Rotary Club/Paul Harris Fellow (4), National Association of Accountants (NAA) 50 year pin, American Production and Inventory Control Society (APICS), American Cancer Society and the Stoughton Board. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Madison. He served on the Wisconsin Conference, Board of Pensions, Insurance Committee, and District Superintendency Committees.
He was also an avid square and round dancer. Ivan was a loving husband to Sandra Risler, whom he married on July 15, 2000.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra; five step-children, Deb of Greenwood, Ind., Jim of Temple, Texas, Paul (Judi) of Attica, Ind., Bobbie (Randy) of Menomonie, Wis. and Julie of La Crosse, Wis.; and eight step-grandchildren, Neico (Alyssa), Katie, Mason, Allen, Jessica, Liam, Devan, and Bailey. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 203 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. A private burial will be held at a later date at Milton Lawns Memorial Park in Janesville.
Ivan requested donations be made to the University of Wisconsin Cancer Foundation. The family would like to thank the staff at UW Carbone Cancer Center, UW Hospital, and Agrace HospiceCare for taking such good care of him.
