MADISON—Ivan Haynes, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. A memorial service will be held at FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 203 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. A private burial will be held at a later date at Milton Lawns Memorial Park in Janesville. A full obituary will appear in next Sunday’s edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
