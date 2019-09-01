PARDEEVILLE - Elizabeth “Betsy” Haynes, 87, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Aug. 30, 2019, at Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena. Betsy was born Aug. 26, 1932, in Portage, the daughter of John and Hazel Burton. She married the love of her life, Marvin (Bud) Haynes on Sept. 9, 1950. Together they raised four children.
Betsy wore many hats during her long life as a wife, mother and grandmother. She worked as an Avon Lady for 25 years, and received numerous awards for high sales. Later in life, she worked at Columbia Healthcare Center as a cook.
Betsy had a lifelong love of antiques and was constantly on the hunt for a special piece, and a good bargain. In addition to antiques, she loved to knit, tackling the most difficult patterns and made beautiful afghans for her family. She was also an avid reader and loved sewing.
She was a member of North Scott Baptist Church for 47 years, and worked tirelessly helping the church in many ways while serving the Lord. She especially enjoyed serving on the missionary committee.
Betsy is survived by her children, Marvin G. Ill (Ji Yong) Haynes, Pam (Kim) Ades, Michael (Lori Burbach) Haynes, Patricia (Dan) Smith; grandchildren, Marvin G. IV (Jung Min) Haynes, Min Hae (David) Smith, Angela Goodwin, Kellen (Jana) Haynes, Shelley Mussehl, Kyle (Gena) Ades, Andi Achterberg, Jessica (Matt) Smith, Jamie Clemmons, Michael Haynes, Jennifer (Brandon) Heck, Patrick (Jennesa Winey) Haynes, Danny Smith and Isabella Smith. She has twenty-two great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Betsy is further survived by her sister, Edna Louck; and sister-in-law, Margaret Pulver. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Haynes; and many other close family members and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at North Scott Baptist Church with Rev. Matt Brandt officiating. Interment will follow at Wyocena Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial funds will be used to dedicate seat memorials in Bud and Betsy's name in the new Pardeeville High School Auditorium. Subsequent funds will be used to establish a music scholarship at PHS and the North Scott Baptist Memorial Committee. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Divine Savior Hospital, Columbia Healthcare Center and the Agrace Hospice Staff for taking care of her. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Haynes, 87 Pardeeville as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.