EDGEWATER, Fla.—William J. Hayko, age 98, of Edgewater, Fla., died Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Emory L. Bennett Veterans Nursing Home, Daytona Beach, Fla. Born in Binghamton, N.Y. to John Anna Dudek Hayko, Mr. Hayko came to the area in 1980 from Madison, Wis. A retired Chief Master Sgt. with the Wisconsin Air National Guard, Mr. Hayko was an advisory technician for the U.S. Government. Mr. Hayko was a lifelong member of the VFW and the American Legion in St. Petersburg. He enjoyed traveling to Madison, Wis. to visit his family.
Survivors include his son, Ron (Jackie) Hayko of Edgewater, Fla.; grandson, Erik (Brenda) Hayko of Dane, Wis.; granddaughter, Darci (Chris) Choler of Edgewater, Fla.; great-grandson, Cameron Hayko of Dane, Wis.; and great-granddaughter, Lainey Choler of Edgewater, Fla. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Fleurette; and brothers, Donald and John.
A Memorial service with full military honors was held July 27, 2018, at Settle-Wilder’s Chapel, New Smyrna Beach, Fla. Inurnment will be at a later date at Sunset Memory Gardens, Madison, Wis.