Hayes, William R. "Bill"

PARDEEVILLE—William R. “Bill” Hayes, age 80, of Pardeeville, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, Buffalo Township with Father Mark Miller presiding. Inurnment will follow in St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace HospiceCare.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Agrace and the staffs of Dr. Callander and Dr. Murray. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.